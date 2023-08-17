Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Alamy A sunset over the River Liffey Alamy

Ryan Tubridy will not be returning to his RTÉ radio show as Director General Kevin Bakhurst says that negotiations have ended and trust has “broken down” between the parties.

and trust has “broken down” between the parties. Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said the Bank of Ireland outage was “extremely dangerous”.

was “extremely dangerous”. The Irish Property Owners’ Association advised students to be cautious and to look out for signs of accommodation fraud ahead of the upcoming academic year.

ahead of the upcoming academic year. A teenage girl who died after being struck by a vehicle in Limerick city last night has been named locally as Savannah Barry Calvert .

. Second class pupil André Ladeiro , who died in hospital yesterday after he was hit by a car in Cork, has been remembered as a youngster whose “smile and personality lit up every room he entered”.

, who died in hospital yesterday after he was hit by a car in Cork, has been remembered as a youngster whose “smile and personality lit up every room he entered”. Northern Ireland topped the table for the percentage of entries awarded top grades in the UK’s A-Level exams this summer.

exams this summer. Medics have called for a national registry of patients who have undergone weight-loss surgery overseas over concerns about complications from poorly conducted procedures.

THE WORLD

Advertisement

Manish Swarup / AP Record monsoon showers in India last month killed more than 100 people over two weeks, with a further 72 killed in recent days. Manish Swarup / AP / AP

#CANADA Thousands of people were ordered to flee wildfires advancing on one of the largest cities in Canada’s far north.

#INDIA At least 72 people have died in India’s Himalayan region due to days of relentless rain that has caused landslides and flash flooding.

#UKRAINE A civilian cargo ship sailing from Ukraine reached Turkish waters despite a Russian blockade.

PARTING SHOT

The newest episode of The Journal’s The Explainer podcast is out now, with a look at the recent discussions about a farmers’ political party.

Click here to listen.