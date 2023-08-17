Advertisement

Thursday 17 August 2023
# The Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday
Here’s your round-up of today’s headlines.
44 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

liffey-river-in-dublinireland Alamy A sunset over the River Liffey Alamy

  • Ryan Tubridy will not be returning to his RTÉ radio show as Director General Kevin Bakhurst says that negotiations have ended and trust has “broken down” between the parties.
  • Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said the Bank of Ireland outage was “extremely dangerous”.
  • The Irish Property Owners’ Association advised students to be cautious and to look out for signs of accommodation fraud ahead of the upcoming academic year.
  • A teenage girl who died after being struck by a vehicle in Limerick city last night has been named locally as Savannah Barry Calvert.
  • Second class pupil André Ladeiro, who died in hospital yesterday after he was hit by a car in Cork, has been remembered as a youngster whose “smile and personality lit up every room he entered”.
  • Northern Ireland topped the table for the percentage of entries awarded top grades in the UK’s A-Level exams this summer.
  • Medics have called for a national registry of patients who have undergone weight-loss surgery overseas over concerns about complications from poorly conducted procedures.

THE WORLD

embeddede33407b17a824f9382b1d33fc68d17a9 Manish Swarup / AP Record monsoon showers in India last month killed more than 100 people over two weeks, with a further 72 killed in recent days. Manish Swarup / AP / AP

#CANADA Thousands of people were ordered to flee wildfires advancing on one of the largest cities in Canada’s far north.

#INDIA At least 72 people have died in India’s Himalayan region due to days of relentless rain that has caused landslides and flash flooding.

#UKRAINE A civilian cargo ship sailing from Ukraine reached Turkish waters despite a Russian blockade.

PARTING SHOT

The newest episode of The Journal’s The Explainer podcast is out now, with a look at the recent discussions about a farmers’ political party.

Click here to listen.

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
