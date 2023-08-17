Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#CANADA Thousands of people were ordered to flee wildfires advancing on one of the largest cities in Canada’s far north.
#INDIA At least 72 people have died in India’s Himalayan region due to days of relentless rain that has caused landslides and flash flooding.
#UKRAINE A civilian cargo ship sailing from Ukraine reached Turkish waters despite a Russian blockade.
The newest episode of The Journal’s The Explainer podcast is out now, with a look at the recent discussions about a farmers’ political party.
