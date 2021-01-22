#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 22 January 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

A warning about hospitals, government considers mandatory quarantine for new arrivals, and four jailed over deaths of 39 migrants in Essex…

By Stephen McDermott Friday 22 Jan 2021, 8:54 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

winter-weather-jan-22nd-2021 Glendalough Upper Lake in Wicklow Source: PA

  • Health officials reported a further 52 deaths and 2,371 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • HSE officials also warned that the situation in Irish hospitals is now “extremely high risk” as the system approaches the limit of its critical care surge capacity.
  • The Taoiseach said the government is looking at the potential for the mandatory quarantine of passengers who do not have a negative PCR test.
  • The HSE confirmed that 11 residents a nursing home in north Co Dublin died with Covid-19 during a recent outbreak.
  • Deliveroo drivers went on strike over pay and working conditions.
  • A teenager was arrested in connection with the assault of a woman in the IFSC area of Dublin as she walked home from work on Wednesday night.
  • A woman was also arrested after the Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu was accosted by far-right protesters outside the Mansion House.
  • The Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by the parents of a brain-injured boy to have control over his treatment rather than hospital medics.
  • The family of Irish-French teenager Nora Quoirin said they will challenge an inquest ruling that she died by misadventure.
  • Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow snow/ice warning for the entire country for Saturday night.

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-fri-jan-22-2021 Two miniature toy poodles in a bike in London Source: PA

#ESSEX: Four men were jailed for the manslaughter of 39 migrants, who suffered an “excruciating” death in an airtight trailer in the UK in October 2019.

#IMPEACHMENT: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated that she would send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the US Senate on Monday.

#B117: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed that the new UK variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 may be associated with a higher mortality rate.

#VACCINE: British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca warned that supplies of its Covid-19 vaccine to Europe will be “lower than originally anticipated” due to reduced production at a manufacturing site.

PARTING SHOT

New research by UK polling company YouGov has brought attention to a debate that this writer (and presumably many others) didn’t know existed.

According to a survey, 44% of British adults face towards the shower when they wash themselves every day, with a minority of just 43% facing away from the shower – or, you know, the proper way.

