Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Glendalough Upper Lake in Wicklow Source: PA

INTERNATIONAL

Two miniature toy poodles in a bike in London Source: PA

#ESSEX: Four men were jailed for the manslaughter of 39 migrants, who suffered an “excruciating” death in an airtight trailer in the UK in October 2019.

#IMPEACHMENT: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated that she would send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the US Senate on Monday.

#B117: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed that the new UK variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 may be associated with a higher mortality rate.

#VACCINE: British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca warned that supplies of its Covid-19 vaccine to Europe will be “lower than originally anticipated” due to reduced production at a manufacturing site.

PARTING SHOT

New research by UK polling company YouGov has brought attention to a debate that this writer (and presumably many others) didn’t know existed.

According to a survey, 44% of British adults face towards the shower when they wash themselves every day, with a minority of just 43% facing away from the shower – or, you know, the proper way.

Which way do you face in the shower?



Towards the shower - 44%

Away from the shower - 43% https://t.co/6mNd62TV27 pic.twitter.com/ord6vyrvas — YouGov (@YouGov) January 22, 2021

