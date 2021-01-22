Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials reported a further 52 deaths and 2,371 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- HSE officials also warned that the situation in Irish hospitals is now “extremely high risk” as the system approaches the limit of its critical care surge capacity.
- The Taoiseach said the government is looking at the potential for the mandatory quarantine of passengers who do not have a negative PCR test.
- The HSE confirmed that 11 residents a nursing home in north Co Dublin died with Covid-19 during a recent outbreak.
- Deliveroo drivers went on strike over pay and working conditions.
- A teenager was arrested in connection with the assault of a woman in the IFSC area of Dublin as she walked home from work on Wednesday night.
- A woman was also arrested after the Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu was accosted by far-right protesters outside the Mansion House.
- The Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by the parents of a brain-injured boy to have control over his treatment rather than hospital medics.
- The family of Irish-French teenager Nora Quoirin said they will challenge an inquest ruling that she died by misadventure.
- Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow snow/ice warning for the entire country for Saturday night.
INTERNATIONAL
#ESSEX: Four men were jailed for the manslaughter of 39 migrants, who suffered an “excruciating” death in an airtight trailer in the UK in October 2019.
#IMPEACHMENT: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated that she would send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the US Senate on Monday.
#B117: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed that the new UK variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 may be associated with a higher mortality rate.
#VACCINE: British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca warned that supplies of its Covid-19 vaccine to Europe will be “lower than originally anticipated” due to reduced production at a manufacturing site.
PARTING SHOT
New research by UK polling company YouGov has brought attention to a debate that this writer (and presumably many others) didn’t know existed.
According to a survey, 44% of British adults face towards the shower when they wash themselves every day, with a minority of just 43% facing away from the shower – or, you know, the proper way.
Which way do you face in the shower?— YouGov (@YouGov) January 22, 2021
Towards the shower - 44%
Away from the shower - 43% https://t.co/6mNd62TV27 pic.twitter.com/ord6vyrvas
