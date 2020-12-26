#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 26 December 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: St Stephen's Day

Record Covid-19 cases in Ireland, the first delivery of vaccines into the country, and scrutiny of the post-Brexit deal begins…

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 26 Dec 2020, 7:48 PM
1 hour ago 7,053 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5311204

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

stephens day 636 Crowds at Poolbeg Lighthouse in Dublin Source: RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials confirmed a record 1,296 new cases of Covid-19.
  • The first delivery of a vaccine against Covid-19 arrived into the country.
  • Meanwhile, health officials in Northern Ireland confirmed a further 20 deaths and almost 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 over the past two days.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he hoped to see a return to a “degree of normality” by next summer.
  • Storm Bella passed over the country.
  • Childline revealed that over 700 children and young people contacted the charity on Christmas Day.
  • New figures showed that more than half a million motorists had penalty points on their driving licences this year.

INTERNATIONAL

winter-weather-dec-26th-2020 Flood water surrounds The Barn Hotel in Bedford, UK Source: PA

#BREXIT: The EU and the UK jointly published the full text of their post-Brexit trade agreement.

#CORONAVIRUS: France and Spain both confirmed their first cases of the new Covid-19 variant that recently emerged in Britain

#US: Joe Biden warned Donald Trump of “devastating consequences” if the president continues to delay signing a Covid-19 economic relief bill passed by Congress.

#NASHVILLE: Police in the US confirmed they had found possible human remains near the site of an explosion in Tennessee yesterday.

PARTING SHOT

It’s been a year of doom and gloom, with many searching online for levity in one form of another, usually via their social media feeds.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

And during 2020, Irish language broadcaster TG4 stepped up to the plate and gave them what they were looking for by taking a refreshing approach to its social media presence: having the craic.

As part of our round-up of the year, the broadcaster’s social media team talked about everything from how it’s become so popular to the identity of the famous ‘intern’.

Read about it here.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie