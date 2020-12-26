#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 26 December 2020
Advertisement

Over 700 children contacted Childline on Christmas

Children who contacted the helpline raised issues such as mental health difficulties, family tensions, and isolation.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 26 Dec 2020, 11:22 AM
24 minutes ago 2,193 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5310941
Image: Shutterstock/Mama Belle and the kids
Image: Shutterstock/Mama Belle and the kids

OVER 700 CHILDREN and young people made contact with Childline to seek support on Christmas Day and into the night this year.

Volunteers at Childline answered 723 calls, online contacts and texts from children on Christmas – 615 on 25 December, and a further 108 between midnight and 6am this morning.

Children who contacted the helpline raised issues such as mental health difficulties, family tensions, and isolation. 

Domestic violence and the effect of excessive alcohol were also raised by children who reached out.

The number is a slight decrease on last year, when Childline answered 793 calls, online contacts and texts from children, and the year before, when it recorded 1,267 contacts.

Chief executive of the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC) John Church said that many children felt upset or afraid over Christmas.

“While many homes fill with love and warmth on Christmas Day, we know from the children who contacted Childline yesterday that the magic of the season does not reach every child,” Church said.

“For some, what ought to have been the most joyful of times can be the most frightening. Tensions are heightened and children were left feeling lonely, upset and afraid,” he said.

Church said that “never before has a year presented so many challenges to so many children”. 

They have borne the brunt of huge upheaval, with extended school closures, separation from their grandparents and other loved ones and more. In many cases, there has been anxiety at every turn – and they have picked up on this.

“It was particularly striking yesterday for our service to hear from children and young people contacting us to thank us for having been there for them this year when they may have felt as though there was nowhere else they could turn,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

35 volunteers operated the 24-hour active listening service on Christmas.

Earlier this year, Childline reported 70,000 contacts from children between March and June, and double the number of children used the Childline website compared to the same period in 2019.

Among the most common issues raised were domestic abuse, self-harm, suicide and Covid-19 anxiety.

Childline is available to children and young people up to the age of 18. It can be contacted by calling 1800 66 66 66, by texting to 50101, or on Childline.ie.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie