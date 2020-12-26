#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 26 December 2020
Joe Biden warns of 'devastating consequences' if Trump continues to delay Covid-19 relief bill

Biden said 10 million Americans could lose unemployment insurance benefits.

By AFP Saturday 26 Dec 2020, 6:30 PM
52 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5311180
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

US PRESIDENT-ELECT Joe Biden has warned of “devastating consequences” if Donald Trump continues to delay signing a Covid-19 economic relief bill passed by Congress.

Trump threw a long-awaited pandemic aid package into doubt last week as millions of Americans prepared to lose benefits and face eviction – demanding politicians more than triple the $600 direct payments to US taxpayers.

“This abdication of responsibility has devastating consequences. Today, about 10 million Americans will lose unemployment insurance benefits,” Biden said in a statement.

“In just a few days, government funding will expire, putting vital services and paychecks for military personnel at risk. In less than a week, a moratorium on evictions expires, putting millions at risk of being forced from their homes over the holidays.”

In a video late on Tuesday, Trump, who is due to leave office in less than a month, called the $900 million bill “a disgrace” – despite it being passed Monday with a large bipartisan majority after months of negotiation.

The legislation was designed to throw a lifeline to businesses and people struggling to keep their heads above water.

But in a pre-recorded statement made in the White House and sent out on Twitter, Trump said he would refuse to accept the bill without changes.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple,” he said.

The move puts Trump at odds with Senate Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, who have ruled out any larger stimulus measures.

Democrats failed to get a standalone measure through Congress on Christmas Eve that would increase the payments that would go to all taxpayers earning up to $75,000 a year, with smaller amounts for those making up to $99,000.

“Delay means more small businesses won’t survive this dark winter because they lack access to the lifeline they need, and Americans face further delays in getting the direct payments they deserve as quickly as possible to help deal with the economic devastation caused by Covid-19,” Biden added.

AFP

