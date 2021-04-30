Your evening longread: The highs and lows of Kim and Kanye's love affair

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Kim and Kanye

A juicy deep-dive into the ill-fated love affair between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

(Vulture, approx 19 mins reading time)

By 2006, he was basically in love. He would see pictures of Kim on vacation with Paris Hilton and ask his friends, “What’s up with Kim Kar-dijon?” or “Kim Kardi-shawn?” “I just dreamed about being next to her,” Kanye told his future mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, on one episode of Kris , her talk show. In the segment, he admitted to using Photoshop to insert himself into the Kardashian-Jenner Khristmas cards and emailing the images to Kim.