Your evening longread: The North Korean prisoner who escaped with her guard

North Korean prisoner

This illustrated read tells the story of Kim, a prisoner, and Jeon, her guard, who both escape one night from a prison.

(BBC, approx 10 mins reading time)

“If they stopped me, I was going to shoot them and run. If I couldn’t run, I was going to shoot myself.” If that didn’t work he was going to stab himself with the knife and take the poison. “Once I was prepared to die, nothing scared me,” says Jeon.