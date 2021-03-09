Your evening longread: Dervla Murphy, Ireland's intrepid travel writer

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Dervla Murphy

An interview with the incomparable Dervla Murphy, as she looks back on 50 years of intrepid travel.

(The Guardian, approx 10 mins reading time)

“Well, I don’t terribly like that word in relation to my sort of travelling – it’s not anything to do with it,” she says, politely but firmly, in her low-pitched drawl, when I suggest that her pioneering trips must have presented challenges along the way. “Clearly there have been discomforts and extremes of temperature – though not a great deal. But I am not going out to overcome something, like an explorer or serious mountaineer. I am travelling to enjoy myself.”