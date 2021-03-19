Your evening longread: The race for Netflix to tell the tale of the fake heiress

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

The fake heiress

Here’s the story of how Netflix raced to bring the story of Anna Sorokin to the screen.

(BBC, approx 12 mins reading time)

In case you missed it: this was a story of a recent magazine intern who pretended to be the heir to a fortune and managed to con bankers, hoteliers and new-found friends out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. While on the surface she showed off designer clothes and a jetset life on Instagram, behind the scenes she was bouncing cheques and forging documents to secure loans. She went by the name of Anna Delvey, but, in reality, she was Anna Sorokin, from an average Russian family who lived in Germany. The police finally caught up with her while she was on the run in Malibu, California.