Your evening longread: The tale of the elusive rare book thieves

Rare book thieves

A juicy tale about the hunt for rare book thieves.

(Vanity Fair, approx 21 mins reading time)

Scotland Yard’s Ward was stunned. He couldn’t recall a burglary like this anywhere. The thieves, as if undertaking a special-ops raid, had climbed up the sheer face of the building. From there, they scaled its pitched metal roof on a cold, wet night, cut open a fiberglass skylight, and descended inside—without tripping alarms or getting picked up by cameras. “Dangerous work,” he says. “This is not something ordinary burglars try to accomplish.”