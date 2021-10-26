Your Evening Longread: My father, the hitman

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

My Father, the hitman

James Dolan writes about his father Doc Dolan, who was connected to the JFK assassination.

(D Magazine, approx 23 mins reading time)

That night, we discussed his most recent bust for a three-card monte scam he pulled in Memphis before twice jumping bail. From there, he got to talking about the Dallas Campisi family, Italian restaurateurs who had a reputation for being in the Mafia. I’d gone to high school with members of the family. He described the Mafia narrative as an overblown fairy tale, something in his tone suggesting that he’d had experience with the real deal. He talked about Jack Ruby, how some said he was a Mafioso, too, how Ruby had “really wanted to be seen as a tough guy.” Being around Doc felt like being in a closed space with a circus tiger. It was exciting because there was a real danger, more than I realized for most of my life.