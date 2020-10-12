#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 12 October 2020
Your evening longread: The woman who smuggled her boyfriend out of prison

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Monday 12 Oct 2020, 8:30 PM
EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Prison escape

Toby Dorr wanted to escape her marriage – her boyfriend wanted to escape jail. So she helped him. 

(The Atlantic, approx 33 mins reading time)

She learned that he was serving a life sentence for his participation, at age 17, in a carjacking that resulted in a man getting fatally shot. Manard said he wasn’t the one who pulled the trigger, and even the prosecutor said he believed that—but nonetheless, Manard had committed a felony that led to someone’s death, so he was convicted of first-degree murder. Toby didn’t think that seemed fair; Manard appeared capable of redemption. He was 25 when he met Toby. She was 47. 

Read all the Evening Longreads here> 

Aoife Barry
