The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DEFENCE FORCES: A number of former members of the Defence Forces have raised concerns about how allegations of sexual abuse and assault were handled by the organisation.

2. #PFIZER: Ireland is to receive an additional 46,500 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses this month under the EU procurement framework, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed.

3. #LEVEL 5: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the delay in the vaccine rollout won’t prevent the government from easing restriction by 5 April as the country is making “good progress” in suppressing the virus.

4. #LONDON: A Metropolitan Police officer remains in custody after being arrested in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard in south London last week.

5. #17 MARCH: The government reminded people that organising house parties or street parties for St. Patrick’s Day could lead to fines or prosecutions.

