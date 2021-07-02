Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dancer Alessandra Azevedo and ballerina Niamh O’Flannagain on the Shelley Banks to mark a DCC announcement about the public art programme. Source: Mark Stedman

Around 700 pharmacies can begin vaccinating 18-34 year-olds from next Monday.

from next Monday. Ireland agreed a deal in principle to purchase one million unwanted vaccines from Romania.

from Romania. Public health officials confirmed a further 512 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

of Covid-19 in Ireland. Six months into the year, here’s how close Ireland is to vaccinating 80% of the population.

of the population. The prosecution of two former soldiers over three deaths during the Troubles in Northern Ireland was halted.

in Northern Ireland was halted. A man died after falling 200 metres as his walking partner was trapped on a dangerous cliff side in County Sligo.

INTERNATIONAL

German Chancellor Angela Merkel with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in England today. Source: PA

#CHARGED: Donald Trump’s company and its long-time finance chief have been charged with tax evasion.

#GET DIGGING: A man was rescued after becoming trapped in a hole on Cornwall beach.

#JETTING OFF: Billionaire businessman Richard Branson is set for his first space flight with Virgin Galactic.

PARTING SHOT

Black swimmers have said they are “disappointed and heartbroken” after caps designed by a company to cover their hair were reported to have been rejected by the International Swimming Federation.

The BBC reports that the international governing body for swimming rejected an application from a company whose swimming caps are built to fit over dreadlocks, afros, weaves and thick and curly hair.

The company, Soul Cap, said they were told the caps were unsuitable because they don’t follow the natural form of the head.

You can read more from the BBC in their piece here.