Coronavirus: 512 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 512 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 46 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, including 14 people in intensive care units.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with the coronavirus disease, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the illness.