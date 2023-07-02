Here's what happened today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#UKRAINE Russia has launched a drone attack on Kyiv the first such attack in 12 days
#SUDAN Fierce fighting between the forces of rival generals is shaking the Sudanese capital Khartoum, as disease and malnutrition threaten the rising number of displaced
#FRANCE Hundreds more people have been arrested in France following a fifth night of rioting sparked by the police killing of a 17 year old
All-Ireland football champions Kerry will face off against Derry and Dublin will play Monaghan in this year’s semi finals.
Dublin saw off Mayo today and Derry defeated Cork in Croke Park in today’s quarter finals.
