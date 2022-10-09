Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 9 October 2022
Here's what happened today: Sunday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 9 Oct 2022, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5888851

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

IMG_6745 People stand in the rain at a vigil for the victims of the Creeslough explosion Source: Diarmuid Pepper/The Journal

  • Gardaí named the 10 victims of the Creeslough explosion
  • Tributes continued to pour in for the victims, their families and the Creeslough community, including from Pope Francis
  • Gardaí in Offaly appealed for information on a missing 28-year-old man
  • The Republic of Ireland drew with Netherlands, France, Greece, and Gibraltar in Group B for Euro 2024
  • A cafe owner was ordered to pay out €2,500 in compensation to a teenage waitress in a workplace sexual harassment case
  • Brokers said that mortgage customers who wish to switch lenders in a bid to save money or avoid interest rate hikes are facing delays of several weeks
  • PSNI detectives made a renewed appeal for information on the murder of Sean Fox in Belfast last week

WORLD
russian-missile-destroys-residential-building-zaporizhzhia A dinosaur teddy in the rubble at Zaporizhzhia Source: ABACA/PA Images
#UKRAINE: A Russian missile strike has killed at least 13 people in Zaporizhzhia, a day a key bridge linking Russia with the annexed Crimean peninsula was partially destroyed by an explosion

#IRAN: Hackers have interrupted a state TV news broadcast with an image of gun-sight crosshairs and flames over the face of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

#NORTH KOREA: Seoul and Tokyo have said that North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into the sea, the seventh such launch in two weeks

Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

