Here's what happened today: Sunday

IRELAND

People stand in the rain at a vigil for the victims of the Creeslough explosion Source: Diarmuid Pepper/The Journal

Gardaí named the 10 victims of the Creeslough explosion

Tributes continued to pour in for the victims, their families and the Creeslough community, including from Pope Francis

Gardaí in Offaly appealed for information on a missing 28-year-old man

The Republic of Ireland drew with Netherlands, France, Greece, and Gibraltar in Group B for Euro 2024

A cafe owner was ordered to pay out €2,500 in compensation to a teenage waitress in a workplace sexual harassment case

Brokers said that mortgage customers who wish to switch lenders in a bid to save money or avoid interest rate hikes are facing delays of several weeks

PSNI detectives made a renewed appeal for information on the murder of Sean Fox in Belfast last week

WORLD

A dinosaur teddy in the rubble at Zaporizhzhia Source: ABACA/PA Images

#UKRAINE: A Russian missile strike has killed at least 13 people in Zaporizhzhia, a day a key bridge linking Russia with the annexed Crimean peninsula was partially destroyed by an explosion

#IRAN: Hackers have interrupted a state TV news broadcast with an image of gun-sight crosshairs and flames over the face of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

#NORTH KOREA: Seoul and Tokyo have said that North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into the sea, the seventh such launch in two weeks