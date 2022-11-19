Here's what happened today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
WORLD
#UKRAINE: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Ukraine, meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv
#RUSSIA: The Ukrainian army is checking the authenticity of footage that Moscow says proves Kyiv executed several surrendering Russian soldiers
#IRAN: Iranian security forces have killed at least 378 people – including 47 children – in a crackdown on protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death, according to an updated death toll from a human rights group
PARTING SHOT
Before the first whistle blows at the World Cup in Qatar tomorrow, the event has already been mired in controversy.
From question marks over the bidding process to human rights abuses and the deportation of workers who went months without pay all the way down to the last-minute u-turn on the sale of alcohol, it has established its legacy as a contentious World Cup long before it has even begun.
But there are also questions over a separate issue: a commitment to “reducing and offsetting all carbon emissions” related to the tournament.
Lauren Boland has interrogated the pledge.

