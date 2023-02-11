Here's what happened today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#EARTHQUAKE: The death toll in Syria and Turkey has passed 25,000, as humanitarian organisations warned that survivors may need aid for months or even years
#ENGLAND: Fifteen people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been arrested following a violent protest outside a hotel housing asylum seekers near Liverpool
#IRAN: Celebrations took place today to mark the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution amid nationwide anti-government protests and heightened tensions with the West
#USA: The United States government has sanctioned six Chinese entities it said were linked to Beijing’s aerospace programmes as part of its retaliation over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed US airspace
Asylum seekers in East Wall in Dublin have said they feel more welcome in the area since taking part in workshops set up by a local community group.
East Wall Here For All was founded in December by residents in the locality to support asylum seekers living in the old ESB building in the area.
The group has been holding weekly donation drives for clothing, toiletries and toys – as well as providing supports for mothers and babies living in the centre. There are a mix of residents at the building – with mothers and children housed on separate floors to the men. Two babies have been born at the centre in recent months.
Jane Moore reported on the initiative.
