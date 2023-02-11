Anti-refugee protesters condemned following outbreak of violence outside Merseyside hotel

PROTESTERS WHO BECAME violent outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Merseyside have been condemned by police and MPs.

Three people were arrested last night on suspicion of violent disorder and taken to police stations to be questioned, after protesters hurled missiles and damaged a police van.

The “deeply shocking” scenes of violence had seen officers in Prescot, Knowsley, deal with two groups of protesters after a demonstration descended into chaos outside the Suites Hotel in Ribblers Lane.

Knowsley MP George Howarth said the demonstration was triggered by “an alleged incident on social media” and criticised misinformation claiming refugees were “feather-bedded” inside.

Videos shared on social media appear to show a police van on fire and officers carrying riot shields in the area.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper called the behaviour of protesters “shameful and appalling”.

“Thank you to Merseyside police for responding to the shameful violence & appalling behaviour in Knowsley this evening that put people at risk & for working to keep everyone safe,” she wrote on Twitter.

Clare Moseley, founder of refugee charity Care4Calais, said she was among 100 to 120 people from pro-migrant groups who went to the scene in reaction to the protest to show support for the asylum seekers.

Advertisement

She told the PA news agency: “I’m trying to get in touch with some of the poor men in that hotel, I can only imagine how frightened they are.

“It was like a war zone.”

Multiple asylum seeker advocacy groups accused protesters of being affiliated with the far right.

Refugee Action chief executive Tim Naor Hilton wrote on Twitter: “If you’re part of a baying mob outside a hotel where refugees live then you’re the far right…even if you don’t like being called that.”

Assistant Chief Constable Paul White said: “We will always respect the right to protest when these are peaceful, but the scenes tonight were completely unacceptable, putting those present, our officers and the wider community in danger.

“Thankfully we have not had any serious injuries reported up to this point, but for officers and police vehicles to be damaged in the course of their duty protecting the public is disgraceful.

“We have arrested some of those suspects and will continue without hesitation to review all and any evidence which comes in, through CCTV, images or other information you may have.”

The force said it had implemented a number of road closures on the East Lancs Road and urged motorists to avoid the area and those in the area to disperse.

Labour MP Howarth said: “I have referred an alleged incident posted on social media, which has triggered a demonstration outside the Suites Hotel, to Merseyside Police and Knowsley Council.

“Until the police have investigated the matter, it is too soon to jump to conclusions and the effort on the part of some to inflame the situation is emphatically wrong.”