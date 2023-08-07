Advertisement

# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Monday
Your roundup of what made the headlines.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

919Beaches Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

  • A woman was killed after a boat caught fire in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim
  • Irish scouts at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea said they have decided to leave early due to an incoming storm
  • Two men were released after being arrested by police in Northern Ireland as part of an investigation into an assault and shooting that took place in Bushmills, Co Antrim
  • The death was confirmed of a five-year-old boy, following an incident which took place on private property in Castlegregory, Co Kerry
  • Two new farming apprenticeships, that begin in September and are aimed at helping to address labour shortages in the agricultural sector, were announced
  • Three teenage boys were charged following an assault in north Belfast

WORLD

an-helicopter-discharges-water-on-the-flames-as-the-fire-advances-in-alcabideche-outside-lisbon-on-tuesday-july-25-2023-hundreds-of-firefighters-and-over-a-dozen-airplanes-were-fighting-a-wildfire Alamy A helicopter drops water on a forest fire outside Lisbon Alamy

#GEORGE FLOYD The last last former Minneapolis police officer convicted for his role in the killing of George Floyd has been sentenced to four years and nine months

#EXTREME WEATHER Firefighters in Spain and Portugal are battling to keep wildfires spanning thousands of hectares contained, as a scorching heatwave hit the Iberian peninsula, worsening conditions

#WWC2023 England defeated Nigeria on penalties to advance to the quarter final, while Australia were victorious over Denmark

#NIGER Niger has its airspace due to the “threat of intervention” as the junta defied a deadline from the West African bloc ECOWAS to reinstate democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum or face possible military action

PARTING SHOT

featureimage PA PA

Flowers have been left outside Sinead O’Connor’s former home in as the Ireland prepares to say goodbye to the singer.

Visitors have been leaving floral tributes outside the property in the Co Wicklow town of Bray since the singer’s sudden death last month.

Her funeral procession is set to make its way along the Bray sea front tomorrow morning, a town her family has said she loved living in.

