Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#GEORGE FLOYD The last last former Minneapolis police officer convicted for his role in the killing of George Floyd has been sentenced to four years and nine months
#EXTREME WEATHER Firefighters in Spain and Portugal are battling to keep wildfires spanning thousands of hectares contained, as a scorching heatwave hit the Iberian peninsula, worsening conditions
#WWC2023 England defeated Nigeria on penalties to advance to the quarter final, while Australia were victorious over Denmark
#NIGER Niger has its airspace due to the “threat of intervention” as the junta defied a deadline from the West African bloc ECOWAS to reinstate democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum or face possible military action
Flowers have been left outside Sinead O’Connor’s former home in as the Ireland prepares to say goodbye to the singer.
Visitors have been leaving floral tributes outside the property in the Co Wicklow town of Bray since the singer’s sudden death last month.
Her funeral procession is set to make its way along the Bray sea front tomorrow morning, a town her family has said she loved living in.
