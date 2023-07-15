Here's what happened today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ben McShane / SPORTSFILE Cork players, wearing #UnitedForEquality shirts, during the playing of Amhrán na bhFiann. Ben McShane / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

A man in his 40s was arrested after a 38-year-old woman was fatally stabbed at a house in Cork city

The organisers of Forever Young Festival said that admissions were being paused until tomorrow due to bad weather

until tomorrow due to bad weather Several flights between Dublin Airport and Italy were cancelled due to strike action by Italian airport staff

by Italian airport staff A man was injured after a viable explosive device blew up last night in Limerick city

Train services were suspended between Thurles and Portlaoise following a fatal incident

RTÉ’s new director-general said he will contact presenter Ryan Tubridy within the next week to discuss his future with the broadcaster

within the next week to discuss his future with the broadcaster Dublin secured their place in the all-Ireland senior football championship final after beating Monaghan by a goal and four points

WORLD

A Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher (Roman Chop via AP)

#SUDAN Sudanese army representatives have returned to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for talks with their paramilitary foes, as the war between rival generals entered its fourth month

#UKRAINE South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged to “expand the scale” of his country’s humanitarian and non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine, in his first visit to the war-torn country

#SOUTH KOREA At least 22 people have died and 14 are missing after heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in South Korea, with thousands more ordered to evacuate their homes

#COLOMBIA Four indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Colombian Amazon have been released from a military hospital after a month-long stay

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Writers and actors on the picket line outside NBC Universal Studios in New York City Alamy

Hollywood actors have joined writers in the first industry-wide shutdown in 63 years after last-ditch talks failed, with nearly all film and television production set to grind to a halt.

The effect of the strike was immediate – stars such as Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh staged a walkout of the London premiere of historical epic Oppenheimer – and is likely to be prolonged.

That impact may extend to Ireland, where some higher-profile actors are members of SAG-AFTRA, the union leading the strike.

Eoghan Dalton reports.