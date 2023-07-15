Here's what happened today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#SUDAN Sudanese army representatives have returned to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for talks with their paramilitary foes, as the war between rival generals entered its fourth month
#UKRAINE South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged to “expand the scale” of his country’s humanitarian and non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine, in his first visit to the war-torn country
#SOUTH KOREA At least 22 people have died and 14 are missing after heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in South Korea, with thousands more ordered to evacuate their homes
#COLOMBIA Four indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Colombian Amazon have been released from a military hospital after a month-long stay
Hollywood actors have joined writers in the first industry-wide shutdown in 63 years after last-ditch talks failed, with nearly all film and television production set to grind to a halt.
The effect of the strike was immediate – stars such as Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh staged a walkout of the London premiere of historical epic Oppenheimer – and is likely to be prolonged.
That impact may extend to Ireland, where some higher-profile actors are members of SAG-AFTRA, the union leading the strike.
Eoghan Dalton reports.
