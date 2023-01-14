Here's what happened today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#UKRAINE: A strike on a residential building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has left at least five dead and 27 injured
#CHINA: Chinese health authorities have reported almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths in just over a month, the first major death toll released by the government since it loosened its virus restrictions in early December
#CZECH REPUBLIC: Billionaire former prime minister Andrej Babis and retired NATO general Petr Pavel have topped the first round of the Czech presidential election
#LISA MARIE PRESLEY: The late singer and only daughter of Elvis Presley will be laid to rest on the grounds of her father’s Graceland mansion
#RUSSIA: Alexei Navalny, the imprisoned critic of Vladimir Putin, has said he is being denied hospital treatment by officials
#ANDREW TATE: Romanian authorities have reportedly seized several luxury cars from social media influencer Andrew Tate’s property in Bucharest
The red pandas in Dublin Zoo appeared to be stocking up on bamboo ahead of the cold weather forecast for next week.
Met Éireann has issued a winter weather warning for the whole country until Thursday, with forecasts of sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths.
Some showers of hail, sleet and snow can be expected. There is also the possibility of freezing fog.
