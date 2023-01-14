Body found in Mallow may have been inside boarded-up house for 'some time'

A BODY FOUND at a house in Mallow is believed to have been there for some time.

The discovery was made yesterday at around midday on Beecher Street.

The premises is a house that is believed to have been boarded up for several years.

Advertisement

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery and have preserved the scene.

It is understood that foul play is not suspected at present.

Local councillor Liam Madden told The Journal that the news came as a shock to the town.

The Fine Gael councillor outlined that the road leads out of Mallow onto the N20 and can often be busy.

“It’s very sad that someone could be missing for so long. The only thing you’d hope is that if there is family who were looking for this person, it will be closure and they can now mourn the person here,” he said.