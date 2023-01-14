Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

LISA MARIE PRESLEY is to be laid to rest at her father’s famous mansion grounds Graceland.

Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died at the age of 54 on Friday.

According to a statement from her daughter Riley Keogh, reported widely by US media, her “final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben”.

Presley is also survived by twin 14-year-old daughters Finley and Harper.

Two days earlier, Lisa Marie Presley had appeared with her mother, Priscilla Presley, at the Golden Globe Awards, where Austin Butler won the best actor award for portraying her father in the film Elvis and paid tribute to both women in his acceptance speech.

The Presley family said in a statement that they were “shocked and devastated” by the news.

Advertisement

The US singer-songwriter was “rushed” for medical treatment on Friday, but later died.

“They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

It comes shortly after Presley attended the 80th annual Golden Globe awards on Tuesday, where actor Austin Butler took home the best actor award for his portrayal of her father.

Speaking at a pre-ceremony event, she said she had been “overwhelmed” by the film and the effect that it had.

“I’m very proud and I know that my father

Tributes have been flowing towards Presley, with ex-husband Nicolas Cage recalling her as someone who “lit up every room” and had “the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met”.

The Hollywood actor said he was “heartbroken” by news of the US singer’s death, but found solace in the belief that she had been reunited with her son, Benjamin Keough.

The pair were married briefly in August 2002, though Cage filed for divorce shortly after in November, which was finalised in 2004.