Dublin: 14°C Sunday 2 October 2022
Here's what happened today: Sunday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 2 Oct 2022, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,757 Views 1 Comment
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings your a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

donegal-celtic-incident PSNI officers at the scene of a shooting in Donegal Celtic football club Source: PA

  • A new poll showed that Sinn Féin remains Ireland’s most popular political party, eclipsing both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil
  • It was revealed that the primary radar project for the Irish Defence Forces to monitor suspicious aircraft on approach to Ireland could cost in the region of €300m
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the state is now the biggest actor in housing, and criticised politicians who object to new developments
  • A man was shot dead in a crowded football club in west Belfast
  • It was confirmed that people using pay-as-you-go electricity and gas meters will be able to access social welfare supports if unable to top up this winter
  • A Northern Ireland junior minister who was previously a strident Brexit supporter has apologised for his former “ferocious” stance on negotiations with the EU

WORLD

indonesia-malang-football-match-stampede-clash-casualties A police officer ties a rope around a burnt car outside the Kanjuruhan Stadium Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#INDONESIA: At least 125 people have died after a stampede at an Indonesian football stadium, with angry fans storming the pitch and police responding with tear gas

#UKRAINE: The heads of nine NATO member states have said they will never recognise annexed Ukrainian regions as Russian, after Moscow’s troops retreated from the key town of Lyman

#NORD STREAM:Authorities in Denmark have said the Nord Stream 1 pipelines have stopped leaking gas

#BRAZIL: Voting is taking place for a polarising presidential election today, with fears that far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking a second term, will not accept a defeat

PARTING SHOT

embedded7475982 Source: PA

A sculpture of a mother breastfeeding her baby will be the first Irish contemporary work acquired by one of the great museums in Florence, Italy.

It represents a remarkable achievement for its sculptor Paddy Campbell, who is a former owner of Dublin’s famous Bewley’s Cafe.

The sculpture ‘Mother and Child’ depicts Mr Campbell’s family friend Emily Dawson nursing her newborn daughter Coco 17 years ago.

The work will be inaugurated at Italy’s historic Museo degli Innocenti.

