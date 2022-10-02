Here's what happened today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings your a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
WORLD
#INDONESIA: At least 125 people have died after a stampede at an Indonesian football stadium, with angry fans storming the pitch and police responding with tear gas
#UKRAINE: The heads of nine NATO member states have said they will never recognise annexed Ukrainian regions as Russian, after Moscow’s troops retreated from the key town of Lyman
#NORD STREAM:Authorities in Denmark have said the Nord Stream 1 pipelines have stopped leaking gas
#BRAZIL: Voting is taking place for a polarising presidential election today, with fears that far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking a second term, will not accept a defeat
PARTING SHOT
A sculpture of a mother breastfeeding her baby will be the first Irish contemporary work acquired by one of the great museums in Florence, Italy.
It represents a remarkable achievement for its sculptor Paddy Campbell, who is a former owner of Dublin’s famous Bewley’s Cafe.
The sculpture ‘Mother and Child’ depicts Mr Campbell’s family friend Emily Dawson nursing her newborn daughter Coco 17 years ago.
The work will be inaugurated at Italy’s historic Museo degli Innocenti.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (1)