Here's what happened today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Longitude festival is taking place this weekend Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

A teenage boy was killed and five other people injured in a two-vehicle car crash on the M8 motorway in Cork

Four major Irish supermarket chains announced they were cutting the price of their own-brand milk

Gardaí said they were investigating a significant fire that occurred last night in a historic building in Limerick City

The first day of a weekend ban on traffic on Dublin’s Parliament Street took place, which will remain in place for the summerIncreased toll charges on nine motorways and national roads took effect, following a six-month delay of the planned hike

WORLD

Alamy Riot police in the La Melnau neighbourhood of Strasbourg. Alamy

#FRANCE Police have said they arrested 1,300 people overnight as protests sparked by the fatal shooting of a teenager entered a fourth day

#UKRAINE Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said EU support for Ukrainian accession to the bloc is “unequivocal”, as his country assumed the rotating EU presidency

#UKJust Stop Oil protesters have disrupted London’s Pride march in protest over the parade accepting sponsorship money from “high-polluting industries”

Advertisement

#INDIA 25 people have been killed in India after a burst tyre caused a bus to lose control, crash into a road divider and go up in flames

PARTING SHOT

Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie RTÉ staff staged a protest this week over secret payments made to presenter Ryan Tubridy Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

It’s been quite the week for RTÉ, as scrutiny of executives by Oireachtas committees shed some more light on how secret payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy came about.

Such committees don’t generally make for riveting entertainment, but such was the interest in the proceedings that the Oireachtas website briefly crashed on Wednesday as the Media Committee meeting got underway.

In his weekly column, Carl Kinsella writes that this story is far from over – politicians, RTÉ staff and the public still have serious questions about the broadcaster’s culture, governance structures and attitudes towards “the talent”.

Carl writes: “Nobody of note – literally nobody! – has come to the defence of RTÉ management. And if nobody wants to forgive you over one thing you’ve done wrong, the chances are that their problem with you runs significantly deeper.”

You can read his full column here.