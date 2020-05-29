Your evening longread: The remaking of Steve Buscemi

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.
For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy. With the news cycle dominated by the coronavirus situation, we know it can be hard to take your mind off what’s happening.
So we want to bring you an interesting read every weekday evening to help transport you somewhere else.
We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.
Sometimes you read a truly great profile of a famous person that makes you feel like you’ve really got to know them as a person. This is one of those profiles.
(GQ, approx 16 mins reading time)
And yet, as he putters around, unearthing forgotten memorabilia—old letters and postcards, flyers from shows—he’s finding it hard to part with them. “I’m kind of a hoarder,” he admits. “It’s just a slow process, because I always get caught up in reading stuff.” Buscemi began this undertaking after his wife, the artist and choreographer Jo Andres, died of complications related to cancer in January 2019. In wanting to diligently archive her work, he has found himself sifting through the remnants of over 30 years together.
