'On their head be it': Government under fire for plan to end eviction ban

SINN FÉIN’S HOUSING spokesperson has said the coalition leaders’ plan to end the eviction ban will see more people becoming homeless from next month, with other opposition politicians and housing activists also condemning the move.

The existing eviction ban was due to expire at the end of this month but there had been significant pressure from opposition parties to extend the moratorium.

However, it is understood that the coalition leaders and Minister for Housing decided at a meeting last night to lift the eviction ban as planned on 31 March.

It was agreed that Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will bring a detailed memo to Cabinet where the Government will discuss this plan and other responses to the housing crisis.

Reacting to the development, Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Bróin said the decision “will mean more adults, children & pensioners will become homeless from April”.

“Having created this housing crisis, Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin, propped up by Eamon Ryan, have decided to make it worse,” he wrote on social media.

Govt leaders have decided to end the eviction ban in 4 weeks.



This will mean more adults, children & pensioners will become homeless from April.



Having created this housing crisis @LeoVaradkar & @MichealMartinTD proped up by @EamonRyan have decided to make it worse. pic.twitter.com/NN3O46jfJh — Eoin Ó Broin (@EOBroin) March 6, 2023

Homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry said “on their own head be it” when asked about the coalition leaders’ planned lifting of the eviction ban last night,

Speaking to RTÉ’s Upfront with Katie Hannon, McVerry said that “clearly, the ban on evictions is preventing people from becoming homeless.”

“I’ve been a very strong advocate for this ban to be extended and I’m very disappointed that it’s not,” he said.

McVerry said landlords are exiting the market because “house prices are almost at a peak and they want to cash in on their assets”.

“The ban on evictions would affect very, very few landlords. Most landlords are not planning to evict or are not planning to sell up, so I don’t accept that rationale,” he said.

People Before Profit Councillor Madeleine Johansson said the decision will mean that “thousands of tenants with notices will be in tears and panicking about what to do”.

Advertisement

Activist and former Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger also condemned the decision, calling for the government to be “evict[ed]“.

"On their own head, be it" - @PMVTrust



Fr. Peter McVerry reacts to the news that tomorrow the Government will discuss ending the evictions ban at the end of the month #RTEUPFRONT #evictionban pic.twitter.com/JRTXuJoDDx — Upfront with Katie Hannon (@RTEUpfront) March 6, 2023

Minister O’Brien will seek agreement at Cabinet for the development of a budgetary package for tenants and landlords over the coming months, it’s understood.

It’s also understood that there will be a new policy on the right to refuse, so that tenants will be asked if they want to buy the property before being evicted, and a provision that renters with their tenancies ending could remain in their homes until June, depending on the length of their tenancy.

Attorney General Rossa Fanning was consulted on the issue over the last number of weeks, it is understood.

Cabinet will meet today to formally adopt the new plan.

Speaking to The Journal last December, O’Brien said that the tax treatment of landlords would need to be revisited and that more needed to be done to keep them in the rental market.

“I do think we need to do more for individual landlords who are staying in the market, I’ll be frank, we’ve got to go back and have a look at the tax treatment,” he said.

“I think it’s something that government will discuss further.”

The minister said he would not be prescriptive about what the government should do, but O’Brien said “one of the easier ways to do that is via tax measures”.

Both Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin had pointed to potential negative implications to extending the ban.

However, a number of Green Party TDs raised concerns about scrapping it outright with the housing and rental emergency ongoing.

The eviction ban was introduced last year after Government received an estimation that there were 2,273 tenancies due to terminate over the winter period.

Additional reporting by Lauren Boland