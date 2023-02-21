Excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel set to remain for now - but increases from June expected

EXCISE DUTY CUTS on petrol and diesel are set for a phased increase from June.

Coalition leaders yesterday evening agreed a range of cost-of-living measures.

It’s expected that excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel will be extended to June but will then be phased out gradually until the end of October.

The cuts were due to be scrapped from next week which would have resulted in petrol increasing overnight by 23 cent and diesel by 18 cent.

Advertisement

Concerns were raised about possible fuel shortages if fuel prices were due to jump overnight, therefore a proposal was tabled for a three-stage restoration plan, with a pause of any increase for three months.

On 1 June, petrol will go up 6 cent; from 1 September it will increase by 7 cent; and on 31 October it will increase by 8 cent. Diesel will also increase pro-rata on these dates.

A cut in excise petrol and diesel was first signed off by Cabinet on 9 March last year.

The excise duty cut amounted to 20c per litre on petrol, 15c per litre on diesel and 2c on marked gas oil.

The cut was initially due to last until last August.

The Automobile Association (AA) warned that the average tank of fuel would increase by €10 at the end of the month if the cuts were scrapped.

Read Next Related Reads €100 child benefit bonus and €200 lump sum social welfare payment under cost-of-living measures

According to a recent AA fuel prices survey, fuel prices remain relatively steady across the country. The average petrol price across the state is €1.65 in February, 2.5% more than in January 2023. Diesel fuel in February has dropped slightly, with the average at €1.68, 1.7% less than in January 2023.

The AA said that latest prices remain stable, despite the introduction of an EU-wide ban on importing Russian oil products, which came into effect on 5 February.

The AA called for the increase in excise duty to be staggeded to avoid difficulties at fuel stations.

With reporting by Christina Finn