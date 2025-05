DESPITE EFFORTS TO stem the flow of personnel leaving the Defence Forces the exodus continues and there is a need for a rethink on pay to stop it, the President of a military representative group has said.

Mark Keane, who is the outgoing President of PDFORRA, which represents non-commissioned ranks of the Irish Defence Forces, was speaking ahead of the opening of the group’s annual conference in Killarney today.

Keane, who is a member of the Irish Naval Service, said that there should be no doubt about why there is a retention crisis and he said is a failure to honour the experience of long service troops.

“The exodus of experienced personnel from across the Defence Forces is not a mystery, and indeed is the result of poor pay and conditions and a failure to recognise long service of our members.

“Pay restoration, we believe is not a luxury, but a necessity,” he said.

Keane said that a proposal to introduce a new rank of Lance Corporal, which has previously been promised by Government, should also happen as a matter of urgency.

The Lance Corporal is a non-commissioned officer rank and was a key recommendation in the Commission on the Defence Forces. It would enable young soldiers to progress earlier in their career from the rank of three star private.

“We are again calling for the Minister for the introduction of long service increments, and also the introduction of Lance Corporal rank, which is created for which is catered for within the government’s own Commission on the Future of the Defence Forces.

“We believe this will offer a career milestone and help stem the tide of personal leaving, and also aid for attention.

“Long service increments are vital, we believe, as a way of recognizing our members commitment and indeed expertise to the defense forces, we must now reward longevity with pay that reflects the depth of of experience and leadership that these people continue to display and have displayed over many, many years,” he added.

Keane said the goals of PDFORRA for this year’s delegate conference is to call for a plan to be laid out by Defence Forces leadership.

“We want to see a clear road map to stabilize and strengthen retention across the three arms of the defense forces, within the naval service, Army and Air Corps.

“I firmly believe that this Annual Delegate Conference is not just about resolutions, but about results – we owe it to our members and indeed the Defence Forces to ensure that their service is valued. Progression is possible within the Defence Forces and their unwavering commitment to the state is rewarded,” Keane added.

Delegates from across the Army, Navy and Air Corps, will meet in the Gleneagle hotel in Killarney, Co. Kerry for the three day event.

A new President of the group will also be elected during the conference.

Many of the motions at this year’s event are pay related, as PDFORRA said it is attempting to push Government to “equitably distribute the pool of funds available”.

Defence Minister Simon Harris is scheduled to attend today with the incoming Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Brigadier General Rossa Mulcahy, to also speak on Wednesday. He will take over from Lt General Seán Clancy in June.

More than 100 delegates representing members from over 40 Districts across the country will debate 71 Motions and 13 Constitutional amendments.