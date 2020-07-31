This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 22 °C Friday 31 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Explainer: What was the argument on Dáil speaking time all about?

Before last night, speaking rights were assigned equally during the first round of a debate after Dáil reform in 2016.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 31 Jul 2020, 3:23 PM
46 minutes ago 3,549 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5164531
People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett
Image: Oireachtas TV
People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett
People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett
Image: Oireachtas TV

LAST NIGHT, ARGUMENTS simmered over in the Dáil as the government put forward motions which would change how speaking time is allocated to parties within the chamber.

This came during a marathon final sitting of the Dáil before it was adjourned for its summer recess.

Before last night, speaking rights were assigned equally during the first round of a debate, after Dáil reform in 2016. 

Fianna Fáil had previously suggested in 2017 that speaking time be changed to reflect the popular support that each party had received during the general election.

Leader of the Green Party Eamon Ryan was opposed to the move at the time, saying that Fianna Fáil wanted less speaking for smaller parties. “They want to go further now and basically silence us,” said Ryan at the time.

Before last night, the government and all other parties would receive 12.5% each of speaking time during a debate.

The new changes passed last night will see the government receive 26% of speaking time and Sinn Féin receiving 16.7% as the main opposition party, while all other parties and independents would receive the remaining 57.2%. 

For example, in a three-hour debate, the government would receive 47 minutes of speaking time, Sinn Féin would get 30 minutes, while all remaining parties and groupings would get 103 minutes between them.

Probably the biggest impact of this change is that both the government and Sinn Féin would be permitted to use small amounts of this speaking time (3.3% and 1.4% respectively) to respond after each of the smaller parties have spoken. 

An example of this would be Labour gets to speak for 17 minutes, and after they have finished, the government could speak for 6 minutes, while Sinn Féin would get 2.5 minutes. 

This is half of the speaking time allocated to Labour for the entire debate.

For opposition parties, their issue is not with the allocation of speaking time itself but in how it is sequenced, allowing the government and Sinn Féin to speak multiple times before smaller parties and independents get to. 

Speaking in the Dáil last night, Independent TD Thomas Pringle said that this would benefit the government more than it would other parties or political groupings.  

“There’s not an attempt by anybody to deny any member time in this house. The attempt is by the government to make sure that they get all the speaking time first, so they can put across their message,” said Pringle.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy called the move “outrageous”.

“The Tánaiste said today that they were reintroducing democracy. The first proposal to reintroduce democracy is to deny a debate on something that is about the nature of our democracy,” said Murphy.

This is not about stopping speaking time; this is about how the speaking time is organised.

Yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar defended the move to change how speaking rights will work, noting that government backbenchers were not getting as much time to speak as independents and representatives for smaller parties.

“What we are endeavouring to have in this Dáil, which is entirely appropriate, is that speaking time should be proportionate. Every Deputy elected to the Dáil has a mandate, and every mandate is equal,” said Varadkar.

After the motion was carried, TDs from Labour, Social Democrats and Solidarity/People Before Profit alongside several independent TDs walked out of the chamber in protest at the changes.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Amendments

Proposed amendments to the motion were put forward by Sinn Féin and a cross-party group of Labour, Social Democrats, Sol/PBP and independents.

The Sinn Féin amendment suggested the government would get a total of 45 minutes speaking time, with Sinn Féin getting 35 minutes. All other parties and groupings would receive 20 minutes each, split into two segments.

The government’s 45 minutes would be split into increments of 20, 20 and five, while Sinn Féins 35 minutes would be divided into 20 and 15.

A key aspect of this amendment is that it would split the time to allow the government to speak first, followed by Sinn Féin and finally allowing all other groups to speak. This would then be repeated once, before the government could speak one final time.

This amendment would have only applied to debates on the second stage of a bill, and not fixed time debates. However, it failed to pass.

The cross-party amendment would have provided for all parties to speak at least once during the beginning of a debate. Speaking time would be slightly less for the smaller parties.

CrossPartyAmendment The amendment proposed by Labour, Social Democrats, Sol/PBP and independents

Once all parties have finished, there would be time allocated for back and forth debate between Sinn Féin and the government.

The cross-party amendment was defeated with 75 no votes to 61 yes votes. The Sinn Féin motion was defeated with 105 no votes to 38 yes votes, with 3 abstentions. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie