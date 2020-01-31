Two men arrested suspected of extorting builders in Limerick city

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK have arrested two men suspected of extortion at a building site in the city.

Officers at Henry Street received a report that men had arrived to a building site, threatened staff and demanded money in return for them to mind the site in the evenings.

Detectives carried out an investigation and arrested the men in their 30s and 40s yesterday evening.

They were detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The pair have since been charged and were due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning.

Detective inspector Ronan McDonagh said: “Anyone who feels that they have been subject to coercion or extortion is asked to call Garda. The matter will be dealt with sensitively and investigated fully.”

It’s understood gardaí don’t believe this incident is related to a similar previous incident in Limerick.

