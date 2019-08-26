This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woman accused of stabbing man to death in the UK appears before High Court in Dublin

British authorities claim Kelly Margaret Gray murdered David Gavin in Rochdale in May.

By Aodhan O Faolain Monday 26 Aug 2019, 8:21 PM
12 minutes ago 965 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4783296
File photo.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

A WOMAN ACCUSED of stabbing a 23-year-old man to death in the UK earlier this year has appeared before the High Court in Dublin.

Kelly Margaret Gray, aged 31 with an address in at Windmill Court, Rochdale, Greater Manchester came before Mr Justice Senan Allen this evening in connection with the killing of 23-year-old David Gavin in Rochdale on 17 May last.

In a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) seeking her extradition to the UK, the British authorities claim that during the course of a disturbance Gray produced a knife and stabbed Gavin.

Gavin, a landscape gardener, was rushed to a local hospital but later died of his injuries.

He was married with a young daughter, and at the time of his death, his wife was expecting their second child.

As a result, she has been charged with his murder, the EAW states.

Mr Justice Allen was informed that Gray, a mother of four children, was arrested on foot of a warrant that had been endorsed by the High Court in Dublin earlier this month, at an address at Crinkle, Birr in Co Offaly.

Following her arrest by gardaí on Monday the court heard that when Gray was asked by the arresting officer if she knew what the charge contained in the EAW was about, she replied “Yeah”.

Gray, represented in court by Kieran Kelly Bl, did not speak during the brief hearing.

No application for bail was made on her behalf, and the court heard that the State was not consenting to bail.

Mr Justice Allen, after being satisfied that person before the court is the person whose surrender is being sought informed Gray of her rights, including her rights to surrender herself at any time in the process to the UK authorities and to legal representation.

He then remanded her in custody and adjourned the case to a date in early September.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

Aodhan O Faolain

