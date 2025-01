THE NEW CABINET will meet today with the supports for those impacted by Storm Éowyn high on the agenda.

Following the Taoiseach’s visit to Roscommon yesterday, where he visited communities impacted by power outages and water shortages, Micheál Martin has asked various ministers to bring updates from their departments on the response to the aftermath of the storm.

While memos will be brought on supports for communities on housing, social protection and business, the Cabinet will also discuss the establishment of a new ‘Extreme Weather Event Assistance Scheme’.

The establishment of a new scheme is a commitment in the new Programme for government.

There are already humanitarian assistance schemes in existence under the remit of the Social Protection Department and a specific flooding scheme, however, this overarching package will be for homes, community organisations, farmers and businesses.

The programme for government outlines a commitment prepare and manage the impacts of extreme weather events “as climate risks continue to rise”.

Separately, the appointment of the new junior ministers will be approved by Cabinet.

There will be record number of 23 Ministers of State in the new Government. The split is likely to be ten to Fianna Fáil and eight to Fine Gael.

Martin has faced criticism over the gender breakdown of the new Cabinet with women holding just three senior ministries.

The Taoiseach did not indicate yesterday that the junior appointments alone will balance out the gender gap.

Instead he told reporters in Roscommon: ”There will be a lot of other appointments, ministers of state tomorrow, with Dáil committees, and then senators. And in their fullness, you will see the government being strong around the gender balance issue in respect of our nominees.”