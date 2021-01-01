#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 1 January 2021
Appeal after 90-year-old FAI medals stolen from house in Dublin

Gardaí say the burglary took place on Wednesday afternoon.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 1 Jan 2021, 11:22 AM
PastedImage-76448 Source: Twitter/GardaInfo

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for help after a number of rare medals were stolen from a house in Raheny in Dublin.

The medals were presented to a founder member of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and date back to the year 1930.

The medals were taken from the house on the Howth Road by burglars on Wednesday afternoon 30 December when the homeowners were not in the house.

PastedImage-90820 Source: Twitter/Gardainfo

A number of items were taken but a specific appeal is being made in relation to the medals. 

Anyone who may have come across the items or has any information in relation to the burglary is being asked to contact Raheny Garda Station.

