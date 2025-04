FAIR CITY’S BRYAN Murray has confirmed his retirement from the soap after two decades.

Murray, best known for portraying the beloved “Bob Charles,” announced today that he is departing from the daytime RTÉ show.

The actor was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2019, going public with his story in 2022 to raise awareness of the disease.

Throughout his time on Fair City, Bob ran the well-known McCoy’s Pub before eventually taking over The Hungry Pig restaurant.

Murray first appeared on Fair City in 2005, with RTÉ saying that he grew to become “a cornerstone of the show”.

He met his on and off-screen love, Una Crawford O’Brien, on the set of Fair City.

Their characters had an affair on-screen and later married. Outside the show, the two actors’ initial friendship on set later blossomed into a lasting relationship.

Brigie de Courcy, Executive Producer, Fair City said that Murray’s “immense talent, dedication, and passion for his craft” have left a legacy that will be remembered.

“While we will miss him on set, we are incredibly grateful for the many wonderful years we’ve shared with him,” de Courcy said.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Ray D’Arcy Show, de Courcy praised Murray’s courage as he continued to act after his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“Initially we put all his scripts onto a clipboard so he could see while he acted.

“Eventually, we ended up ina situation where he had a Bluetooth ear piece, and we had a dialog guide who would actually listen to him in rehearsal and then repeat it back to him on the floor,” the producer explained.

Bryan Murray’s last appearance on screen on Fair City will air on Thursday 24 April.