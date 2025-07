ALMOST €150,000 WORTH of fake Irish, League of Ireland and GAA jerseys and sportswear was seized by Revenue over the last week.

A total of 428 counterfeit items, including popular ‘retro’ football jerseys and dozens of pairs of fake designer shoes and handbags, were confiscated by customers officers.

Revenue, which controls the entry of products into the country, confirmed with the products of the real sports tops and flashy kicks that the products had breached their intellectual property rights.

It was among a number of seizures made last week, including up to €2 million in cannabis.

