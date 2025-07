PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has announced that his debut spoken word album will be released on 5 September – just weeks before the Irish presidential election is set to take place, marking the end of his time in the Áras.

A poet in his own right, the current President of Ireland’s venture into the studio may not come as a surprise to many. Still, it got us thinking about other unexpected side projects taken on by public figures…

Can you remember these unexpected side projects by famous faces?

Members of which Irish band once co-owned the Clarence Hotel in Dublin? RollingNews.ie Fontaines DC U2

The Pogues The Cranberries Ed Sheeran has dipped his toes into condiments (don't worry, not literally). What type of sauce has he made? Alamy Stock Image Ketchup Mayonnaise

Hot sauce BBQ sauce Where would we be without the George Foreman grill? Do you know what else George Foreman, the grill's namesake, was famous for? Shuttershock Singer Chef

Footballer Boxer Former Liveline host Joe Duffy recently appeared in an advert for which supermarket chain? RollingNews.ie Lidl Aldi

Dunnes Stores SuperValu Which of the following does NOT own a popcorn brand? Shuttershock Scarlett Johansson The Jonas Brothers

Will Smith Khloe Kardashian Which Britpop star performed as one half of electro-pop duo Relaxed Muscle under the name 'Darren Spooner'? Shuttershock Brett Anderson (Suede) Liam Gallagher (Oasis)

Damon Albarn (Blur) Jarvis Cocker (Pulp) Niall Horan is such a big golf fan that he turned it into a business. How? Alamy Stock Image He has a golf podcast He designed his own line of golf equipment

He bought a golf club He founded a golf management company While we're talking about One Direction, which former member has bought a London créche? Alamy Stock Image Niall Horan Harry Styles

Zayn Malik Louis Tomlinson Garth Brooks had a short-lived rock persona. What was his name? Alamy Stock Image Buck Cody Luke Jackson

Mason Ford Chris Gaines What is former host of The Apprentice, Donald Trump, up to these days? Alamy Stock Image He owned a water brand, known as Trump Ice He owned a steak brand, known as Trump Steaks

Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! You're an expert Full marks, well done! You scored out of ! You know your stuff You have a decent knowledge. You scored out of ! You did well You're just over halfway there. You scored out of ! You did okay You may need to scrub up on your knowledge. You scored out of ! Really? Better luck next time.