'Really, really disappointing': Spice Girls fans complain about sound again after Cardiff gig

A NUMBER OF fans have complained of sound issues for the second time on the Spice Girls’ stadium tour.
The group played Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Monday night, with many fans taking to social media to complain that they could not hear the music properly.
This follows on from similar complaints that the band received about its Croke Park gig last Friday, which kicked of the Spice Girls’ UK and Ireland tour.
Dublin fans had complained about the sound quality in the stadium with one Twitter user describing it as “awful” while another tweeted: “At the show in Croke Park and can’t hear a word from your mics, turn it up.”
Wow! Words cannot describe how it felt to be back on stage with @officialmelb @therealgerihalliwell @emmaleebunton last night. I love you all so much, more than ever!!! Thank you so much to our incredible team, their talent, dedication and relentless hard work have that made this show this best thing I have ever been a part of. Thank you to our wonderful fans, without you we never could have done this, we are eternally grateful for your endless support. Can’t wait to do it all over again and again!!!! Watch out Cardiff we’re coming for you! #spiceworld2019 #girlpower #sportyspiceforever #livingmybestlife #gratitude 🙏🏼❤️😁
After the Dublin gig, Spice Girls’ Melanie Brown, better known as Mel B or Scary Spice, posted a video on her Instagram story to say she hoped the vocals and sound would be better for their next concert.
“We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better,” she said.
However, many Cardiff fans took to social media as the gig got underway to complain, with one ticket holder tweeting that she left the stadium early.
“Left the Cardiff gig early. Really disappointed as couldn’t hear a word. Was really looking forward to it but left feeling it was a bit lame,” Allison Powell tweeted.
Powell appeared on BBC Radio Wales this morning saying it was “really, really disappointing”.
“You couldn’t hear anything they were singing. The band drowned them out. You couldn’t hear the harmonies, you couldn’t hear the words.”
As well as sound complaints, a number of people complained the stadium roof should have been closed to stop concert-goers from being rained on.
Despite some complaints online about the sound, many other concert-goers appeared happy with the show.
“Last night my dreams came true! Have waited so long for a @spicegirls reunion and they did not disappoint one bit,” one woman tweeted.
Another said: “Spice Girls you were unbelievable!!! Couldn’t have imagined a better night, even in the pouring rain we stood, screamed, danced and had a blast!”
