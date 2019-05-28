'Really, really disappointing': Spice Girls fans complain about sound again after Cardiff gig

A NUMBER OF fans have complained of sound issues for the second time on the Spice Girls’ stadium tour.

The group played Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Monday night, with many fans taking to social media to complain that they could not hear the music properly.

This follows on from similar complaints that the band received about its Croke Park gig last Friday, which kicked of the Spice Girls’ UK and Ireland tour.

Dublin fans had complained about the sound quality in the stadium with one Twitter user describing it as “awful” while another tweeted: “At the show in Croke Park and can’t hear a word from your mics, turn it up.”

After the Dublin gig, Spice Girls’ Melanie Brown, better known as Mel B or Scary Spice, posted a video on her Instagram story to say she hoped the vocals and sound would be better for their next concert.

“We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better,” she said.

However, many Cardiff fans took to social media as the gig got underway to complain, with one ticket holder tweeting that she left the stadium early.

“Left the Cardiff gig early. Really disappointed as couldn’t hear a word. Was really looking forward to it but left feeling it was a bit lame,” Allison Powell tweeted.

Powell appeared on BBC Radio Wales this morning saying it was “really, really disappointing”.

“You couldn’t hear anything they were singing. The band drowned them out. You couldn’t hear the harmonies, you couldn’t hear the words.”

@spicegirls you don’t ever come to Cardiff and rip off people again. You should publicly apologise, and reimburse the fans who were affected by the sound issues. It was lazy and fraudulent not to fix the sound issues after the gig in Ireland went so badly.



Apologise now! — Johnny Vedmore 🌹 (@JohnnyVedmore) May 27, 2019 Source: Johnny Vedmore 🌹 /Twitter

Left the Cardiff gig early. Really disappointed as couldn’t hear a word. Was really looking forward to it but left feeling it was a a bit lame #spicegirls — Allison (@Allyrpowell) May 27, 2019 Source: Allison /Twitter

As well as sound complaints, a number of people complained the stadium roof should have been closed to stop concert-goers from being rained on.

@spicegirls #CARDIFF We came to see you last night, visuals good, sound poor and the roof should have been closed, #drenched, loads of empty seats and loads of empty standing space 😬 — Gav Bushell (@Gavlar761) May 28, 2019 Source: Gav Bushell /Twitter

@spicegirls how disappointing to spend so much for concert and to have terrible sound bad on you girls — Janet Ceruti (@dismom) May 28, 2019 Source: Janet Ceruti /Twitter

Despite some complaints online about the sound, many other concert-goers appeared happy with the show.

“Last night my dreams came true! Have waited so long for a @spicegirls reunion and they did not disappoint one bit,” one woman tweeted.

Another said: “Spice Girls you were unbelievable!!! Couldn’t have imagined a better night, even in the pouring rain we stood, screamed, danced and had a blast!”