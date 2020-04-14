Your evening longread: Meet the farmer saving the world's rarest heirloom seeds

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy. With the news cycle dominated by the coronavirus situation, we know it can be hard to take your mind off what’s happening.

So we want to bring you an interesting read every weekday evening to help transport you somewhere else.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

The seed saver

A lovely look at people who do important work quietly. Meet the man who has spent a lifetime saving seeds – and scattering them around the US.

(Down East, approx 19 mins reading time)