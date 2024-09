SUPPORT FOR FIANNA Fáil among farmers has hit a low of 14%, while over half want to see a new political party specifically for rural and farming communities.

That’s according to a new survey of 1,516 farmers conducted by Opinion Research on behalf of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) and farming news site Agriland.

The survey was carried out between 4 and 10 September and the respondents included farmers from all sectors.

It shows that only 14% of farmers plan to give their first preference vote to Fianna Fáil in a General Election.

Fine Gael support among farmers meanwhile is almost double that at 27%.

Meanwhile, 16% indicated that they would vote for independent candidates, and both Independent Ireland and the Farmers’ Alliance have 14% support among farmers.

The Farmers’ Alliance grew out of a Facebook page set up by Donegal farmer Liam McLoughlin who claimed last year that “hundreds of farmers” contacted him after becoming frustrated by issues within the sector.

It’s not entirely clear who will be standing for the Farmers’ Alliance but the party says that it intends to contest national elections.

The survey also shows that 50% of farmers feel that Ireland needs a new political party specifically for rural and farming communities.

Agriland editor Stella Meehan said the results are “interesting as many would assume that Fianna Fáil – which traditionally would have been considered a ‘farmers’ party’ – is not as

popular with the agri-sector as one would have thought”.

She also noted that was interesting also to second to Fine Gael, individual independent candidates get the most support from respondents.

Meehan said this could indicate a “disillusionment with current government policies and personalities and a desire for a new party, one which specifically represents rural life and farming”.

Speaking yesterday, Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said his party’s policies are “very focused on rural Ireland”.

He also pointed to additional investment in Irish Water, and said wastewater is a “key issue” in rural Ireland “in terms of an inability to build more houses and get more housing through the planning system”.

Meanwhile, 96% said they wanted to be consulted more on development of agricultural policies and 82% said rural Ireland is not receiving adequate investment in infrastructure like roads and broadband.

Around 80% also said that the EU’s ‘Green Deal’, which aims to make the bloc carbon neutral by 2050, has had a “negative impact on their economic viability”.