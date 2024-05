A MAN HAS been charged in relation to a fatal assault that occurred at a residence in Sallins, Co Kildare, on Sunday.

The man, aged in his early 20s, is due to appear before a special sitting of Naas District Court at 11pm today.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly after 3.15am yesterday.

Upon arrival, a man in his 30s was discovered with fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

The man in his 20s was arrested at the scene.