Gardaí appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist dies following Co Tipperary road collision

A MOTORCYCLIST INVOLVED in a collision with a car in Co Tipperary earlier this week has died in hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident — which took place on the N24 at Fawnagowan, County Tipperary around 12:45pm last Tuesday, 28 December — to come forward.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital today, gardaí said in a statement this evening.

The scene was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and enquires are ongoing. The local Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will now be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward. Those with camera footage from the area at the time (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062-80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.