Two dead and three others hospitalised after crash before debs ball in Monaghan

LAST UPDATE | 41 minutes ago
TWO PEOPLE HAVE died and three others have been injured in a fatal road crash in Co Monaghan this evening.
Gardaí are currently at the scene of the crash, that occurred at 6.45pm this evening, on the N54 road in Legnakelly, Monaghan. According to a statement, one vehicle remains at the scene.
The Journal understands that some of the individuals involved in the crash were travelling to a debs this evening.
The statement said: “At this time, An Garda Síochána can confirm three persons have been taken to hospital, two of which are in critical condition.
“Two fatalities remain at the scene,” it adds.
It is understood that all five involved in the crash were travelling in the same vehicle.
The road, between Clones to Smithborough Road, has been closed and is expected to remain closed overnight.
Sinn Féin TD for Cavan-Monaghan Matt Carthy said on Twitter this evening that it was “horrendous, heart-wrenching” news.
Carthy added: “A moment of joy and celebration for these young people has turned into a lifetime of devastation for those who loved them. God help the families affected. The prayers of everyone in County Monaghan is with them.”
Clones Youth Centre said it has dispatched youth workers, recognisable by their red jumpers, on the streets of Clones and Monaghan. The centre will remain open until 11.30pm this evening.
The grounds of Largy College, in Clones, will also remain open until 10.30pm this evening.
This is a breaking story.
