Father and son accused of changing locks and ejecting tenants by force to appear before court

A FATHER AND son who allegedly changed the locks on a property they owned on Glasheen Road in Cork and ejected the tenants by force are due to appear before Cork District Court in May, having both been charged with four offences.

Daniel and Donal Lynch, aged 62 and 32 respectively, of Moanmore, Castleisland, Co Kerry have been charged in relation to alleged offences which occurred at 4 Nursery View in Glasheen Road in Cork city on 11 August 2022.

Both men face identical charges of assaulting a woman and a man, attempting to commit theft of a phone and trespassing to commit theft at 4 Nursery View in Glasheen Road.

Sgt John Kelleher gave an outline of the alleged incident today at Cork District Court. He said that at 8am on 11 August, Daniel and Donal Lynch went to the property they owned on the Glasheen Road and changed the locks.

“They allegedly ejected the tenants by force and in the process allegedly assaulted a male and a female and attempted to steal a mobile phone from the male tenant.”

The outline of the alleged incident was given so that Judge Olann Kelleher could decide if he would accept jurisdiction in the case, which he did.

John Devlin, defending barrister, requested that any CCTV that might exist be sent to the office of solicitor Joseph Cuddigan. He also asked for a copy of statements.

The defendants were remanded on continuing bail until their court appearance on 3 May.