A FATHER OF six accused of a campaign of harassment against his former partner went to her north Dublin home, placed a shotgun cartridge in her hand and told her “she would be next”, a court has heard.

Peter Ward, 39, of Hazelcroft Gardens in Finglas, appeared at Dublin District Court today charged with harassment and an offence under the Firearms Act for possessing the cartridge in suspicious circumstances.

Objecting to bail, Detective Sergeant Niall Murray cited the seriousness of the case and fears of further serious offences being committed. He claimed there was a campaign of harassment and that there were concerns about witness interference.

Asked if he would consider any conditions instead of remanding the accused in custody, the detective sergeant replied, “Zero conditions”.

It was alleged that on 19 December, the accused turned up at his ex-partner’s house in Finglas. She allegedly told gardaí she saw him wearing a Regatta waterproof jacket standing at her window, “shouting at her”.

Detective Sergeant Murray maintained that he gave her a shogun cartridge “and told her she would be next”.

The court heard claims that he carried out a campaign of harassment of the women through unsolicited phone calls, and there were 22 that day. It was said that he was constantly contacting and threatening her.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions about the trial venue must be obtained, but the detective sergeant believed the case would go forward to the Circuit Court.

Cross-examined by defence counsel Kevin McCrave, he agreed that the complainant, who had made a statement, had not come to court and said she was “too afraid”.

The barrister submitted that the evidence given in the bail hearing could be challenged at the trial, and his client had the presumption of innocence.

Pleading for bail, Ward said, “I’m no risk to anybody” an he said could stay at a family relation’s address in another part of Finglas. He disputed that the phone seized by gardaí had been taken from him and contended it had been found in a house where he had been staying.

However, the detective sergeant responded that it was on the defendant’s person.

Judge O’Connell refused the application and remanded Mr Ward in custody to appear again on 27 December.

Legal aid was granted.