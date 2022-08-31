Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 31 August 2022
Feist to donate merchandise proceeds from Dublin Arcade Fire gig to Women's Aid

The singer-songwriter opened for Arcade Fire at the concert at the 3 Arena in Dublin last night.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 31 Aug 2022, 11:56 AM
Butler has said these relationships were all consensual, but he was sorry to anyone he had hurt with his behaviour.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Butler has said these relationships were all consensual, but he was sorry to anyone he had hurt with his behaviour.
Butler has said these relationships were all consensual, but he was sorry to anyone he had hurt with his behaviour.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SINGER-SONGWRITER FEIST is to donate all proceeds of merchandise sold at Arcade Fire’s concerts in Dublin to Women’s Aid. 

Feist opened for Arcade Fire at the concert at the 3 Arena last night as the ban began the UK and Ireland leg of its ‘We’ tour. 

It emerged at the weekend that the band’s frontman Win Butler has been accused of sexual misconduct. Butler has denied that any non-consensual activities took place. 

Pitchfork reported on Saturday that three women have alleged that they had sexual interactions with Butler that they “came to feel were inappropriate given the gaps in age, power dynamics, and context in which they occurred”.

The women were aged between 18 and 23-years-old at the time of alleged interactions with Butler, which they say took place from 2016 to 2020. 

A fourth person claimed Butler sexually assaulted them twice in 2015 when they were 21 and the Arcade Fire frontman was 34. 

In a statement to Pitchfork, Butler said:

“While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behaviour.

“As I look to the future, I am continuing to learn from my mistakes and working hard to become a better person, someone my son can be proud of.”

Butler said he was sorry he had not been “more aware and tuned in to the effect” he has on people.

“I fucked up, and while not an excuse, I will continue to look forward and heal what can be healed, and learn from past experiences,” he said.

Feist was the opening act for the band at last night’s Dublin concert. The Canadian singer-songwriter has not commented on the allegations against Butler. 

Images from the gig show a flyer next to the merchandise stands which states:

 “All proceeds from Feist merchandise will be donated to Women’s Aid Dublin”.

Last night’s concert was well-attended and Butler made no reference to the allegations against him over the course of the night.

Arcade Fire’s ‘We’ tour continues tonight with a second show in Dublin.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
