Man (37) arrested over attempted murder of off-duty police officer in Fermanagh

THE PSNI HAS said a man in his 30s has been arrested over the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The 37-year-old man was arrested in Fermanagh last night in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Julie Mullan said the male police officer was at home in the Rosscah/Crevenish Road area in Kesh at around 2am yesterday morning when he noticed movement outside his property.

When he opened his front door to investigate, the officer was confronted by a masked man aiming a shotgun at him.

The suspect, who was described as being dressed entirely in black, made off on foot across nearby fields close to the local football club.

She said today: “We are keeping an open mind at this stage of our investigation, but I firmly believe that organised criminal elements were responsible for this reckless act. Those responsible targeted a local police officer serving the local community.”

Mullan urged anyone with information to come forward, and said no matter how small the detail may be it may be crucial in their investigation.