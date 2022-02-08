Man (30s) arrested following alleged assault on teenage girl in Fermoy

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested following an alleged assault on a teenage girl in Fermoy, Co Cork, yesterday.

The incident took place in the Cork town at 1:20pm yesterday afternoon. The Journal understands that investigating gardaí are treating it as an attempted sexual assault.

It’s understood the teenage girl attempted to fight off the attack and two young men intervened on her behalf.

A man in his 30s was arrested in relation to the incident and he remains detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Fermoy Garda station.

Advertisement

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.